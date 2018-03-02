Sridevi's untimely death has certainly disheartened many actors and filmmakers, as their dream and aspiration to work with the legendary actress will now remain unfulfilled. Karan Johar is one such filmmaker who had planned to make a movie with the late actress, titled Shiddat. But after her demise, the filmmaker has now apparently decided to shelve the project.

"Shiddat was going to star Sridevi, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, as the lead characters. It was to be directed by Abhisek Varman, who directed Hasee Toh Phansi for Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. This would have been Sridevi's first film with Dharma Productions since Gumrah, which also starred Sanjay Dutt," a source was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

Soon after the news of Sridevi's demise broke, Karan Johar was one of the first ones to be with the actress' daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. The filmmaker has been with them to help them cope up for their irreparable loss.

KJo who shared a great rapport with Sridevi is one of the celebrities in Bollywood who has been deeply affected by this loss. "Karan has taken charge of both her daughters, Jhanvi whom he is launching this July and her younger sister Khushi. Karan is very attached to the two girls, now more so than ever," a source close to KJo was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

Apart from the Kapoor family, Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, and Shah Rukh Khan have posted heartfelt and emotional posts expressing their grief.