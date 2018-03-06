The wedding of Sonam Kapoor and boyfriend Anand Ahuja, which was reportedly slated for June-July this year, has now been postponed following the death of the legendary actress Sridevi who passed away on February 24.

"They were planning a June-July wedding this year. But now given the changed circumstances, the marriage won't happen any time soon," a source close to the Kapoor family was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

The source further described Sonam's boyfriend Anand as a pillar of strength as the latter became very close to the family during their time of bereavement.

"Not only did he take care of Sonam, but he also has been a great support to the entire Kapoor family," the source added.

Sonam and Anand's marriage has always been the talk of the town. The couple, who had always refrained themselves talking about their personal lives, made their relationship official after Sonam shared an intimate picture of her with Anand wishing him a Happy Valentine's Day.

She wrote on her Instagram, "Conquer the devils with a little thing called love." Bob Marley. Happy Valentine's Day! Everyone deserves to love and be loved! [sic]"

To which Anand had replied, "There's love and there's fear. You can't have one when you have the other. I'll never have fear again because of you. [sic]"

According to earlier reports, the couple were planning to tie the knot at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. But after Sridevi's sad demise, their wedding now reportedly stands postponed.