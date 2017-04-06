Looks like Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend and television actress Ankita Lokhande has found love again. Rumour has it that Ankita is dating Mumbai businessman Vikas Jain, also known as Vicky.

He co-owns the Mumbai team in sports reality show Box Cricket League. Ankita and Vicky met through common friends a few years ago as the latter has several friends from the TV industry but it was only recently that they got closer.

"They have known each other for the past few years. They met through common friends from the telly world. But recently, the two have got close. That they are more than just friends was evident from their body language at a Holi bash last month. Vikas and Ankita often hang out together with common friends," a source told Mid-Day.

"Vikas has also been spotted visiting Ankita at her Malad home. Considering that Ankita went through heartbreak just last year, she has been taking things slowly," the source added.

Last year, Sushant and Ankita shocked their fans when they ended their six-year relationship. After their breakup, rumours were abuzz that the M.S.Dhoni-The Untold Story actor was dating Kriti Sanon, with whom he stars in upcoming movie Raabta. However, latest reports said that Sushant and Kriti had split but the former was trying hard to resolve their issues.