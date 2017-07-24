After Sonu Nigam created a major controversy with his tweets on morning azaan, now another singer has tweeted, expressing her annoyance at the morning prayers played on loudspeakers. This time it is singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi.

In a series of tweets, Suchitra slammed the idea of playing morning azaan on loudspeakers, and called it "uncivilised". "came home at 4.45 am 2 most aggressive/ ear shattering call of azaan. Nothing more lowlife & dumb than such extreme imposed religiosity [sic]," Suchitra first tweeted.

Soon series of reactions started pouring in, to some of which Suchitra responded. In one of the responses, the singer again tweeted, "i wake up at Brahmamuhurt of my own accord & do my prayers & riyaz.& yoga. I dont need public loudspeakers to remind me of my God or my duty".

"nobody objects to azaan or prayers during decent hours. But to be wakung up entire neighbourhood at 5 am is not civilized," she added.

While many supported Suchitra's views and praised her for raising the issue, some people slammed her saying that it is just another attention seeking act. Meanwhile, one Samajwadi Party leader criticised Suchitra for her comments.

"Such irresponsible comments have been made in the past also. I am unable to understand what kind of people they are. I would like to know how does azaan, which otherwise purifies you on hearing, bother her. May be her sleep is more important," ANI quoted SP leader Juhi Singh as saying.

Earlier, Sonu had expressed similar displeasure at morning azaan played on loudspeakers, following which he was vehemently criticised on social media.

A Muslim cleric had even announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh to anyone who would shave Sonu's head. In response to the "fatwa", Sonu had called a press conference at his home, and got his head shaved by a celebrity hairstylist. Looks like Suchitra has now brought some controversy for herself.