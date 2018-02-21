After Sonam Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, 2.0 actress Amy Jackson is the latest celebrity to reportedly jump onto the marriage bandwagon. While several reports have suggested that Sonam and Varun will be tying the knot with their respective partners this year, fresh reports suggest that Amy will also be looking forward to culminating her relationship with her multi-millionaire boyfriend George Panayiotou in marriage later this year.

"Amy has been in a steady relationship for the longest time now. She just didn't want to open up about her personal life to the public. She kept her affair hidden from the prying eyes of the media for a long time," one of Amy's contemporaries was quoted as saying by DNA.

On Valentine's Day, the actress took to her Instagram to post an intimate picture of her boyfriend who was seen lying on a sofa bare-chested, holding a pug in his hands.

And as her post apparently made their relationship public, it looks like Amy is all set to take the plunge and is reportedly busy deciding her wedding date and venue.

"Amy and George are a happy couple. She always wanted to have a family of her own. She's planning to get married sometime later this year. The couple is currently deciding on the date and venue for their D-Day," the source told DNA.

Tulum, you’ve been magical ✨ A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on Jan 13, 2018 at 2:13am PST

On a related note, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, who are currently having a gala time at the Mohit Marwah-Antara Motiwala wedding in the UAE, will reportedly tie the knot in a few months.

Apparently, Varun Dhawan and long-time girlfriend Natasha are also looking to take the next step sometime this year.