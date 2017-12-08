It has only been a month or so since Hrithik Roshan openly spoke to news channels about his rumoured seven-year-long affair with Kangana Ranaut after the latter made shocking revelations about her relationship.

While it looked like the fire had been doused after Hrithik refused to speak to the media about the issue any further, Kangana has yet again pumped some oxygen into the controversy while speaking about the ongoing row around Padmavati.

Asked at a recent event to comment on the ongoing protests against Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the bounty offered on Deepika Padukone's head, Kangana condemned the attacks and gave an example from her professional environment, saying a superstar tried to put her behind bars.

"We condemn it, it's extremely wrong. But, like I always say it is not something that should shock you. When my sister was in school, she faced acid-attack, in a professional environment, a superstar tried to put me behind bars," Kangana was quoted as saying at the event.

"It's a very common thing that happens in our society. Whether you want to attack an individual, or stand up against orthodox thoughts and patriarchy. We can call out individuals and it is not restricted to men, it includes women too. We must attack the thought, we should and we are,

may it be through our work, speech or films. Hence, films are most important and we can reach maximum number of people through films," she added.

Going by her words, one can easily figure out that the term "superstar" would have been used for Hrithik, with whom she is engaged in a ugly legal battle.

Her dig is a quick rewind to 2016, when she had called reportedly called Hrithik her "silly ex" in an interview and the latter slapped the actress with legal notices thereafter.

While Hrithik has chosen to keep mum on the issue till the further progress in the legal procedures, we wonder how the Roshans will respond to Kangana's "superstar" dig.