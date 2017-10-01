Following the Doklam stand-off, China has been taking conscious efforts to start a new chapter and form a positive opinion about itself with India.

After the stand-off ended, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a meeting to raise a toast appreciating the efforts from both ends to settle the issue peacefully.

China's curiosity to move on was reflected when the Indian newspapers were carrying full-page advertisements of ambassador's message on Modi and Xi building the India-China ties stronger.

The military standoff was called off owing to India's position that China was trying to unilaterally change the status quo at the India-Bhutan-China tri-junction.

Chinese ambassador Luo Xhaohui said that it is time India-China flipped the old pages and start a new chapter. Taking reference of an editorial piece from 'The Hindu", Luo pointed out that the country made enough progress at a bilateral level. His intention was to enhance the economic ties and bury the bitterness of military statements.

Luo was speaking on the occasion of 68th anniversary of the People's Republic of China. He said that Modi-XI sent a clear message of "reconciliation" and "cooperation", according to Times of India report.

"We should dance together. We should make one plus one eleven. China is the largest trading partner of India. We have made a lot of progress at the bilateral level, as well as in international and regional affairs," Luo said.

Luo recalled one of his teachers, Prof Xu Fancheng, who lived in Aurobindo Ashram in Puducherry and used to translate Upanishads, Bhagwad Geeta from Sanskrit to Chinese.

The diplomat, in response to a newspaper article about him, commented that both countries should consider China's Belt, Road Initiative and India's 'Act East Policy'.

He further explained that it was time the two countries got over the past differences about boundary and Dalai Lama and seek solutions to new problems in hand.