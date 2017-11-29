Akshay Kumar won millions of hearts with his performance in this year's release, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, which was directed by Shree Narayan Singh. The filmmaker garnered immense appreciation from all quarters for his work.

Now, he has roped in Shahid Kapoor for his next flick – Batti Gul Meter Chalu. While fans are eagerly waiting for Narayan's next creation, the director has announced another project.

As he is busy directing the Shahid-starrer, Narayan will be co-producing the next movie with Prernaa Arora. It is said to be a women-oriented flick, which will reportedly star Anushka Sharma.

After working with big names like Akshay and Shahid, now the filmmaker will work with one of the leading actresses of Bollywood.

The title of the movie is Jasmine: Story of a Leased Womb.

Narayan told SpotboyE: "Jasmine is the journey of a girl from her youth to motherhood, of the eternal love between a mother and a child. I have always wanted to work on a woman-centric film and I'm able to do so now."

However, Narayan said that he has not finalised or spoken to Anushka yet. "I haven't even met Anushka or spoken to her. I have just announced my film. First thing I need to do is to lock a director for the project. The casting will be decided later," he added.

If reports are to be believed, Anushka Sharma will be roped in to play the titular character — that of a surrogate mother — in the film.

"Anushka is on the producers' mind. The actress is known to take up such hard-hitting subjects and although the narration is yet to happen, the makers will soon pitch it to her," SpotboyE quoted a source as saying.

Anushka is currently working with Shah Rukh Khan in Aanand L Rai's next and she will also be seen in her own production movie, Pari.