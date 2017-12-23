Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra have a thing in common. SRK had received an honorary doctorate degree from the University of Edinburgh, Scotland in 2015. Now, PeeCee is set to receive the honours from the Bareilly International University.

The diva is flying to her hometown, Bareilly, this weekend to accept the honorary doctorate degree.

A source close to the actor informed Mid-Day: "Priyanka will be honoured by the Academic Council of the Bareilly International University on December 24. At the event, the Chancellor will also present a memento to her as she revisits her hometown after five years."

The actor is being felicitated in view of her career achievements and the philanthropic work she has done in her role as UNICEF Global Goodwill Ambassador.

Mother Madhu Chopra told the daily: "It gives me immense joy that Priyanka's work for various social causes is being appreciated and felicitated. She deserves the honour."

Priyanka is really a superwoman, who has all the time in the world for everything in her short trip to India. She was here to be on a vacation with her family during New Year. But her appearances on shows and events don't look like a vacation. Well, this is why we live the actress.

The Global icon recently shot the first of episode of the upcoming show, India's Next Superstars. She will appear as the first guest and this show is Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty's combined project.

The first picture of the three is here: