Fans are eagerly waiting for Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 and Arbaaz Khan has recently revealed that it will go on floors in mid 2018. He might rope in Sunny Leone in Dabangg 3.

Yes, you heard it right. After Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, Sunny might be seen in Dabangg 3. Arbaaz will be seen romancing Sunny in Tera Intezaar, which is set to hit the screens on November 24 and the trailer of the movie was recently launched.

During the trailer launch event, he was asked whether he would like to cast Sunny for an item number like Munni Badnam. Arbaaz replied: "Yes, why not? And why would she be a Munni, we can cast her for something different, but for that, we have to finalize something."

Arbaaz has shared his screen space with Sunny for the first time and the trailer of Tera Intezaar leaves enough hints that the duo will have some steamy scenes in the flick.

He confessed that he signed the movie because of Sunny. "One of the reasons I did the film, was to spend some time with Sunny. She is wonderful and we had a great time shooting in abroad," Arbaaz said at the launch.

It will be exciting if he ropes in Sunny in his Dabangg series as well. The first instalment had his then wife Malaika Arora Khan, the second one had Kareena Kapoor Khan and now, we wonder who will be in the third one.

As Tera Intezaar is set to release this November, will Arbaaz promote it on his brother's show, Bigg Boss 11? To this Arbaaz said: "Well, I think that is the producer to decide. If we have the opportunity, and the Colors channel allows us to do so, why not. Though I do not watch Bigg Boss every day but I like watching the show. Earlier, few seasons, I followed; I watched all episodes when Sunny (Leone) was in the show."

Watch the trailer launch event here: