Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon won hearts with her performance in Raabta alongside Sushant Singh Rajput, however, the movie had failed to do well at the box office. The recent buzz is that the diva, who had already worked with superstar Shah Rukh Khan, may now collaborate with Salman Khan.

Salman is currently producing many films with different actors and one of them might be Kriti. His banner will produce Jugalbandi, which was supposed to feature Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez. But now, the leading actress might be Kriti.

Jacqueline has backed out of the film, which is already in delay, due to date issues. An insider told DNA: "Salman even considered her (Kriti) for Sultan. But that didn't work out. Jugalbandi has been offered to her. If that doesn't work out, there is another in scripting stage, which is also right for her."

It means Salman will anyhow rope in Kriti for one of his forthcoming projects. Meanwhile, Kriti is busy with her upcoming movie, Bareilly Ki Barfi. Her last movie, Raabta, failed to impress the audience, but her performance was highly appreciated.

Kriti is currently in news due to her rumoured relationship with Sushant. Their dating rumours have been doing the rounds for a long time and it went to such a point that Kriti had been blamed for Sushant-Ankita Lokhande's break-up.

While Kriti and Sushant have always denied dating reports, they were recently spotted on a dinner date recently. Well, they were not alone; Kriti's sister Nupur Sanon accompanied the duo. They, in fact, appeared together at the IIFA 2017 press meet held in New Delhi.