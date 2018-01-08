Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is set to appear in back-to-back movies after Fanne Khan, which will be released during Eid 2018. She will play a popular singer's role, but it has a connection with Shah Rukh Khan's Fan.

As SRK played a fan in his movie Fan, Aishwarya will also play a similar character in the movie. But the difference is that she will not be the dangerous fan of a superstar.

Aish will be a fan of Lata Mangeshkar. In real life too, Aish is a huge fan of the legendary singer and now, she will play Lata Mangeshkar's fan in the movie as well.

"She plays a popular singer in the film and a fan of Lata. You can't escape Lata's influence if you're playing a singer," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying.

The producer, Prernaa Arora, is reportedly trying to acquire the rights for a few of Lata's famous melodies. "Apart from a few original tracks, Aishwarya will also recreate a few of Lata's numbers. That isn't the film's only connection with Lata. Anil Kapoor's daughter, who plays an aspiring singer, is named Lata," the source added.

When Lata Mangeshkar was asked about Aishwarya playing her fan, she told the daily: "It is good to hear that she is fond of my singing. I think I sang for her for the first time in Mohabbatein. The song Humko Humhi Se Chura Lo was a hit. It's a beautiful melody and Aishwarya looked lovely lip-syncing it."

Aishwarya will be seen on the silver screen after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) in Fanne Khan. The upcoming movie also features Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. While Anil and Aish have worked together in films like Taal, it is the Newton actor's first time with the former Miss World.

Interestingly, Aishwarya's movie will lock horns with ex-boyfriend Salman Khan's Race 3 at the box office on Eid 2018. Both the movies have Anil Kapoor as a crucial part of the films.