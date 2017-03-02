Model-turned-nun Sofia Hayat, who now calls herself mother Sofia Hayat or Gaia Sofia, has shocked the world by announcing the news of her engagement on Instagram recently.

A few months ago she said she would never get married or have sex.

Sofia took to Instagram and shared a picture of her engagement ring. Her post was accompanied with a long caption which said she has been dating the person since one week and has now got engaged. However, in the post she addressed herself as "cosmic mother" and her fiancé as "cosmic father", in keeping with her spiritual outlook.

"When you meet someone who makes you feel the most beautiful you could ever feel. I had to say yes. I am now officially engaged. Estatically happy and greatful. Sometimes you just know. After 1 week of dating, yet knowing each other so deep, we knew. Love is infinite and so great. When you feel this amount of unconditional love in such little time, you know. Always be true to your heart, for it only knows the truth. This is the marriage the heavens have been waiting for. The cosmic mother has finally been reunited with the cosmic father, and in our abundant unconditional love. The world will come to know it too. The alchemy of sacred sex brings about changes to the world in a way you never thought possible. The SUN The Father..is now here," Sofia wrote.

Happily engaged! A post shared by Sofia Hayat. (Gaia Mother) (@sofiahayat) on Mar 1, 2017 at 3:09pm PST

Intimate dinner at Sketch to celebrate our engagement in the private room in the Lecture room retaurant....they made us a congratulations cake..spreading the love A post shared by Sofia Hayat. (Gaia Mother) (@sofiahayat) on Mar 1, 2017 at 4:05pm PST

After that, she also shared two other pictures – in one she posed with her engagement ring and another showed her holding fiance's hand during a dinner date. She did not reveal the name or photo of her future husband. However, a few days back, she shared the picture of a man who could be her fiance if you go by the subtext of the caption.

These 2 beautiful divine beings are waiting for me to serve them their main course. Which such beautiful cheeky faces, how can I refuse!! Love you both sooooo much. A post shared by Sofia Hayat. (Gaia Mother) (@sofiahayat) on Feb 26, 2017 at 12:39am PST

Earlier, Sofia had said that she would never get married or have sex. "Make-up is fake and an effort to make us look like what we are not. That's relevant with acting, which is also about pretending. I will never have sex, get married nor have children. Since I am the holy mother, everyone's my child. Humanity is my religion. I am neither Hindu nor Catholic. I believe only in love and unity as my religion," she had told The Times of India.

However, her so-called-spirituality became suspect after she started sharing bikini pictures on Instagram. And now, she has announced her engagement, against her earlier pledge. Nevertheless, Sofia still considers herself Gaia Sofia.

