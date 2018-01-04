Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara is set to make her Bollywood debut this year with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. And now, Saif has revealed that his son Ibrahim too wants to be an actor.

Not just Ibrahim, but Akshay Kumar's son Aarav Bhatia as well. The youngsters' group wants six-pack abs like today's male stars in the industry.

"Ibrahim, Aarav (Akshay Kumar's son) and that group of youngsters want six packs and aspire to be Bollywood stars. I don't know if anyone wants to be an actor. It is kind of disturbing because not everyone makes it," Saif told DNA.

This means Ibrahim will soon enter the industry like his sister. Will they win hearts like their parents? Let's have patience and wait for them to make their debuts.

In a recent interview with IANS, Saif had talked about Sara and revealed who inspired her to be the actor. "I have seen her do a very funny advert when she was four and she's been like this all along. There was actress Aishwarya Rai on stage in New York with people going ballistic and Sara sitting on the floor behind the curtain saying, 'This is what I want to do'," Saif said.

"It is like Soha's (Ali Khan) track but Soha didn't always want to become an actor. Sara did and this is something that she really wants to do. So, absolutely good luck. I think it's a great job. We'd be talking about Sushant Singh Rajput all day which is great but it's not as interesting as discussing history with art like we used to," he told IANS.

Well, both the kids of Saif are going to be actors, will Taimur follow the same? Kareena Kapoor Khan's little munchkin has already won hearts with his cuteness. Fans would love to see him grow quickly and enter the industry.