Rakul Preet Singh looks absolutely gorgeous and sheds her girl-next-door image with a bold photoshoot which recently did for Maxim India. The hot and happening beauty looks amazing on the cover of February's edition of the magazine.

The actress shared her excitement of being on the cover page, on her Instagram handle and posted a picture with a caption, "Sending you all a little love this Feb with my cover for @maxim.india #rakulformaxim ❤️. [sic]"

Unfortunately, the photos have been negatively received by a section of her followers. The 'Sanskari' mindset expressed their unhappiness to see her in such revealing outfit and requested her not to wear such attire from now on.

Some even went to an extent of passing on vulgar comments about the pictures. It triggered a war-of-words between her loyal fans and the ones, who raised an objection to her bold photoshoot.

The incident comes just a day after Samantha was shamed on Instagram for wearing a black and pink bikini. Many had condemned her for donning the attire and displaying it in public, especially post her marriage to Naga Chaitanya.

But Samantha gave a befitting reply by posting, "Well... now I had to go and put up a quote .. because my previous post didn't really scream ' I WRITE MY RULES YOU SHOULD WRITE M̶I̶N̶E̶ YOURS !! [sic]"

On her professional front, Rakul Preet Singh who is basking in the success of Karthi's Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, is working on two Hindi films, Aiyaary and Ajay Devgn's untitled movie in addition to Suriya and Selvaraghavan's next movie and another flick with Karthi.