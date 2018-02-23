Tiger Zinda Hai's lead pair Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have apparently landed in legal trouble. A plea was filed before a Delhi court on Thursday, February 22, seeking to lodge an FIR against Salman, Katrina and others for allegedly using a casteist remark against the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes during the promotion of the film last year, ANI reported.

According to Times Now, the former chairman of Delhi Commission for Karamcharis, Harnam Singh, alleged that the casteist remark was made by Salman on a television programme, while Katrina, "rather than protesting at the offensive and insensitive statement, joined the accused number 1 (Khan) in insulting and abusing the victim through her conduct."

A petition was filed in a Delhi court seeking lodging of FIR against actors Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif & others for allegedly making a casteist remark against Schedule Castes during the promotion of the movie Tiger Zinda Hai. The Court list the matter for consideration for Feb 27. — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2018

For the uninitiated, in December 2017, a complaint was filed against Salman and Shilpa Shetty for using the word "bhangi" on different public platforms, thereby hurting the sentiments of the SC/ST communities.

Singh said that he filed the application before the court as no action was taken by the police and no FIR was registered against the actors.

Meanwhile, Salman is busy shooting for Ramesh Taurani's Race 3 in Thailand. Also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem in key roles, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films.

Post Race 3, Salman will kick-start Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat, which is slated for an Eid release next year, and will also host game show Dus Ka Dum 3 from June 2018. He also has the sequel of 2014 hit film Kick, which is scheduled for Christmas 2019 release.

Katrina, on the other hand, is busy with Thugs Of Hindostan wherein she stars alongside Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The mega-budget multi-starrer has been helmed by Dhoom 3 director Vijay Krishna Acharya and will release on Diwali.