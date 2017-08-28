After introducing the fans to the 'World of Rudra', young star Dulquer Salmaan has revealed the first look of his second character Siva from the upcoming bilingual anthology movie Solo.

"Got a new announcement for #Solo ! Wait for the #WorldOfSiva ! [sic]," the actor wrote while sharing the promo video of Siva from the movie. It reveals that DQ will be seen as a goon in the film with him holding a revolver in hand. Kannada actress Sruthi Hariharan will be seen as the heroine in this part and will have songs by Thaikkudam Bridge and Masala Coffee.

The makers of Bejoy Nambiar's directorial venture are expected to reveal more details on the World of Siva in the upcoming days.

World of Rudra

Bollywood actress Neha Sharma will be romancing the young star, who appears as an army officer Lt. Rudra Ramachandran in it, which the makers have called World of Rudra. The team had earlier released its teaser raising the expectations of the audience from it and three songs from the World of Rudra, especially Roshomon and Sita Kalyanam, are among the fan favourites.

Meanwhile, multiple looks of DQ have already leaked from the sets of Solo, which was shot simultaneously in Malayalam and Tamil in Kochi and Mumbai. Apart from playing a military officer and goon, DQ also has a never-seen-before hippy look in one of the films in the upcoming movie.

Dhansika, Sai Tamhankar, Ann Augustine, Deepti Sati, Asha Jayaram, Soubin Shahir, Nassar, Anson Paul, Suhasini Maniratnam, Sheelu Abraham, Prakash Belawadi, Siddharth Menon, Govind Menon, Manit Joura, R Parthipen and John Vijay also play significant roles in Solo.

Watch the World of Siva promo video here: