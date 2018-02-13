A local Youth Congress leader was reportedly hacked to death near Mattanur in Kannur district in Kerala on Monday, February 12, midnight. The Congress has said that CPI (M) was behind the murder and has now called for a dawn-to-dusk bandh in the district.

Shuhaib, 30, was the Youth Congress president of Keezhallor mandalam in Kannur district and the police have said that he was targeted by a four-member gang when he was at a roadside eatery with two of his friends. The accused then hurled crude bombs at the group and hacked Shuhaib, reported the Indian Express.

The 30-year-old had sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital, but he succumbed on the way. His friends Noushad, 26, and Riyas, 36, were admitted to a Kannur hospital.