The Kapil Sharma Show recently welcomed comedian Bharti Singh to the team and while fans are happy with her hilarious antics and the freshness she brought on to the show, it seems the news has not gone down well with her good friend and Comedy Nights Bachao co-host Krushna Abhishek.

Krushna was in utter disbelief that Bharti broke her promise and joined his arch rival Kapil's show. In an interview with the Times of India, Krushna said that he and Bharti had vowed never to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show.

"It has been four years since Kapil's show started, and Bharti and I had vowed never to appear on it. It was an unwritten pact between us. Firstly, because it was named after him and secondly because I am not a small-time comedian, who would appear on someone's show for a few minutes. They couldn't have afforded me as I charge a bomb (smiles)," revealed Krushna.

"I laughed it off, as I was confident that she wouldn't join his team. However, I later realised that it was true. How could Bharti join him?" he added.

Krushna's strong comment on Bharti joining hands with Kapil is rather surprising considering that a few weeks ago the actor-comedian teamed up with former members of The Kapil Sharma Show including Ali Asgar and Sugandha Mishra for his new comedy show, The Drama Company.

However, Krushna said that he holds no grudge against Kapil for taking in Bharti for his show but is rather disappointed with his friend. "I feel as if a family member has gone away from me. I don't grudge Kapil, but this was a pact between Bharti and me," said Krushna.