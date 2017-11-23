Okinawa Autotech may not be as famous as other scooter manufacturers in India. The Gurgaon- headquartered company made its mark in the budding e-scooter segment in the country at the beginning of this year with the launch of Ridge electric scooter for Rs 43,702, ex-showroom, New Delhi. The company is set to launch another scooter model in December and it has been named Praise.

While the Ridge looks like a run-of-the-mill model, the Praise will boast of premium features and styling. The teaser image from the company indicates a sporty front apron and it will house headlight unit with integrated LED daytime running lamps.

The new e-scooter will come fitted with a telescopic fork and disc brake up front. It may also get larger-sized front wheel than the Ridge. Okinawa claims the Praise will clock the highest speed and the longest range yet achieved by an e-scooter. In that case, the range should be beyond 100km per charge claimed by Hero Electric Wave DX. Reports claim the top speed will go beyond 60kmph.

The e-scooter is expected to get a full charge in 6-8 hours, while there will be an option of charging it by up to 80 percent in less than two hours. On the safety front, the Praise is loaded with side stand sensors, anti-theft sensor and combi brakes.

Pre-bookings for the Okinawa Praise is open from Friday. The Praise is expected to get a price tag of Rs 49,000 for its better performance and equipment than the Ridge, which is priced at Rs 43,702 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

"With Praise, Okinawa's research has finally found a tangible shape. Across the industry, it would be one of the complete e-scooters ever built, with a combination of superlative design and technology that gives it immense power. Every feature in the Praise has been added after careful consideration of the needs and preferences of riders that immensely facilitate their commuting experience," the company said in a statement.