Reliance Jio's presence in the Indian telecom industry is loved (by consumers) and hated (by incumbents), but definitely not ignored. The truly disruptive offers by the new telco have forced the existing telecom operators to take some drastic measures to sustain the force. In one such attempt, Vodafone has come up with a new plan to give users what they are getting in abundance from Jio – high-speed 4G internet on mobile for free.

Unlike Jio, Vodafone is not giving away GBs and GBs of free data. As per the offer, existing Vodafone customers can get a new Vodafone Supernet 4G SIM card and avail 4GB worth data free of charge.

The 4GB data for prepaid customers comes with a validity of 10 days, while postpaid customers can use the same until their next billing date. With 210 million customers, Vodafone has twice as much as Reliance Jio, but the gap is quickly being filled with migrating users. If the incumbents fail to give attractive offers, users are bound to lean the other side.

The 4GB data plan by Vodafone has many faults when compared with Reliance Jio's Dhan Dhana Dhan offer. Firstly, the offer is limited to Mumbai as the Vodafone 4G SIM cards are available at all Vodafone and multi-brand stores across the city.

In Vodafone's defence, the offer is to give customers a taste of its data strong network and "unparalleled mobile internet services," NDTV reported. If you already have unused data in your account, the 4GB complimentary data will be added on top of it for you to use it first.

But what Jio offers is entirely different and far more worth. After ending the Jio Summer Surprise offer upon TRAI's order, the Mukesh Ambani-led telco was quick enough to launch its Dhan Dhana Dhan offer where customers get 1GB data per day for three months with a recharge of Rs 309. It is a small price to pay for 84GB data, free unlimited voice calls, free SMS, free national roaming and free access to MyJio entertainment and productive apps.

Vodafone has been quite unhappy with Jio's offerings. When the telco failed to immediately discontinue Jio Summer Surprise on TRAI's order, Vodafone asked for the telecom regulator's immediate intervention. But Jio has dodged that bullet.

It remains to be seen how the telecom industry will change in the coming months as Jio continues to disrupt the market with its plans.