If you haven't been following the Indian telecom industry trend lately, there's a lot of catching up to do. After the drastic changes Reliance Jio brought to the market, incumbents are fighting hard to best Jio's offers in their own way. While Airtel and Vodafone have come up with schemes to keep their user base intact, Idea is looking to win more hearts with its latest offer.

In direct competition to Reliance Jio's Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, Idea is planning to launch two new plans at Rs 297 and Rs 447, where users will get daily data benefit and unlimited calls. The low-price rental plan for Rs 297 will offer 300 minutes free calls per day and 1,200 minutes per week within Idea network and the main highlight is the 1GB 4G data per day for 70 days.

For Rs 447, users get 3,000 minutes free voice calls for 70 days to any network across India and 1GB 4G data per day. The offers are exclusive to 4G handset users with 4G Idea SIM card, TelecomTalk reported.

Compared to other telcos, Idea's plan doesn't seem too bad. But Jio has managed to beat all the offers with its Dhan Dhana Dhan plan. Under Jio's plan, users get 1GB 4G data per day, unlimited voice calls without limits, free SMS, national roaming and access to MyJio apps for 84 days. The cost of the plan is Rs 309 for Jio Prime members and Rs 408 for new users.

If users wish to get more data, Jio has a 2GB per day plan for Rs 509 for Prime members and Rs 608 for new users.

Airtel tried to match Jio's offer by giving away a similar deal to select existing users. Two new prepaid plans are being offered to Airtel users, where they get 1GB data per day, unlimited calls for 70 days at Rs 399. There's a 2GB data per day plan with unlimited calls for Rs 349, but it comes with the validity of 28 days.

Vodafone also participated in the free data giveaway by offering free 4GB data simply by switching to a new Vodafone Supernet 4G SIM card in Mumbai. The telco is yet to offer a plan with daily data benefit like its rivals. We will keep you posted on any updates on new tariffs from telcos in India, so stay tuned.