Apart from their romantic love affair, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are also known for sharing steamy kisses on the silver screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2013 hit film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-leela. And the lovebirds undoubtedly raised the temperatures with their sizzling chemistry.

And though Deepika has locked lips with many actors including her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor on screen, the actress has now revealed that Ranveer is the best kisser in Bollywood.

A short video from Neha Dhupia's show BFFs with Vogue has surfaced online where Deepika, who recently appeared on the chat show with sister Aniska Padukone, was heard saying, "Ranveer Singh is the best kisser in the business."

The actress also took a dig at her rumoured boyfriend when Neha Dhupia asked her to complete the sentence, "Ranveer, stop doing..." to which Deepika quickly replied, "Stop doing outrageous clothes" referring to his weird and quirky red carpet looks.

Interestingly, Ranveer Singh, who had earlier appeared on Neha Dhupia's radio chat show, made a big confession about his ladylove and said, "I think Deepika is the best kisser. Have you seen that song, Ang Laga De from Ram Leela?"

Though Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have never accepted their relationship in public, their love is quite evident from their never-ending PDA with each other.

After getting romantically paired with each other in Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-leela and Bajirao Mastani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali decided to pit Deepika and Ranveer against one another. But the concept seemed a bit unusual to the actress.

"It is very weird! Sanjay sir brought the two of us together for two love stories and then he decided to put us in some kind of hate story. We are almost like the beauty and the beast in Padmaavat," Deepika told Indian Express in an interview.

On a related note, after the Supreme Court suspended the ban imposed by four BJP-ruled states on Bhansali's period drama, Padmaavat will now hit the theatres across India on January 25. A big box office clash was averted when Bhansali approached Akshay Kumar and requested him to push the release date of his upcoming movie PadMan since it was releasing on the same day.

The Khiladi Kumar gave his nod and shifted the release of PadMan to February 9. Bhansali and his entire team including lead actors Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor expressed their gratitude and thanked the Rustom actor for his generosity.