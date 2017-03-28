Kalaipuli S Thanu, as part of his marketing strategy for Kabali, had come up with dolls inspired by Rajinikanth's looks in the film. The idea struck a chord with Rajini's fans. Now, yet another star from Kollywood has been featured in the form of a toy. Well, it is none other than Ajith.

Unlike Rajinikanth, Ajith's doll has not been created by the producer to cash in on Thala's popularity, but a manufacturer has come up with this concept on his own. A Madurai-based person has designed Ajith's six-pack look in Vivegam.

The toy is quite impressive and has already drawn the attention of Ajith's admirers. They have hailed the manufacturer for designing the adorable doll. To appreciate his concept, fans of the actor have tried to create a trend on this topic on social media sites.

However, there is no update on its price and other details, which are expected to be out in the days to come.

Coming to Vivegam, the shooting of the movie is in progress in Bulgaria. It is the last phase of the overseas schedule. In the next three weeks, the team will extensively film the portions featuring Ajith and Kajal Aggarwal. The shooting is likely to be wrapped up by the end of April.

Vivegam is an international espionage thriller, directed by Siruthai Siva. He has also written the story and screenplay. Akshara Haasan is the second female lead in Vivegam, which features Vivek Oberoi in the role of the villain.

Produced by Sathyajyothi Films, Thala 57 will hit the screens in June.