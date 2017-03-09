Tata Motors has unveiled its first vehicle under the newly-formed TAMO sub-brand, Racemo, at the ongoing 87th Geneva International Motor Show. The two-seater sports coupe is based on the MOFlex Multi-Material Sandwich (MMS) platform. A video on TAMO website indicates a hatchback and an SUV in the making based on the same platform.

The promo video of Racemo starts with three body styles labelled 'Move'- a hatchback, 'Fun'- an SUV, and 'Race'- a sports coupe. Tata Motors has already unveiled the sports coupe as Racemo. In the video, a silhouette of the other two models are also shown and that indicates 'Move' will be a compact hatchback ideal for city dwellers while 'Fun' has coupe-styled SUV proportions.

According to the company, the patented MOFlex is a structural technology, enabling greater freedom in surface design, efficient large-scale part integration leading to modularity and faster time to market. This is being used for the first time in the automotive industry for passenger vehicles.

The production version of the Racemo is expected in 2018 and hence TAMO hatchback and SUV are expected by the end of 2018 or in 2019. Racemo is powered by a 1.2 litre turbocharged Revotron petrol engine that produces 186bhp of power and 210Nm of torque. It is paired to a six-speed AMT (Automatic Manual Transmission) gearbox with paddle-shifters.

Racemo has been advertised as Tata's first connected car in alliance with Microsoft. The car will leverage Microsoft's connected vehicle technologies that bring together artificial intelligence (AI), advanced machine learning, and the Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities on the global hyper-scale Azure cloud. Technologies developed for Racemo is also expected to feature in the upcoming hatchback and SUV from TAMO.