After the record breaking Mohanlal-starrer action thriller, Pulimurugan, director Vysakh has announced his upcoming project, starring none other than Mammootty. The filmmaker, who has earlier worked with the megastar, made the announcement via his Facebook page on New Year, that fans of Mammootty were eagerly waiting for.

Read Pulimurugan review

Vysakh, who made his independent directorial debut by helming Mammootty's 2010 movie, Pokkiri Raja, will be associating with the star in the upcoming film that has been titled Raja 2. Mammootty will be seen as Raja in the movie, though it is not a sequel to the previous action thriller. Recently, reports had it that Vysakh will be joining hands with Mammootty as he and Udayakrishna were spotted at the shooting location of the megastar's upcoming film, The Great Father.

"This is my second movie with megastar Mammookka. It has been my long time dream that is coming true. Let me share my happiness in associating with producer Tomichan Mulakupaadam and scriptwriter Uday Krishna after the movie Pulimurugan. The hero of the upcoming movie will be Raja, a character the audience had wholeheartedly welcomed in the 2010 movie, Pokkiri Raja. Raja 2 will be a complete family mass entertainer you will be expecting from Mammookka. Only the character Raja will be the same, and the film is not the sequel of Pokkiri Raja, instead, it will be a 2017 movie. I request the support of all the well-wishers to make Raja 2 a big success [translated from Malayalam]," Vysakh writes on his social media page.

Pokkiri Raja, which also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role as the brother of Mammootty's character Raja and Shriya Saran, opened to mixed response from the audience. The mass masala entertainer became a commercial success in 2010 and had completed 100 days of theatrical run in Kerala emerging as one of the biggest grossers of the year. It was later remade in Hindi as Boss and in Telugu as Bhai.

Vysakh has also opened up on working with Jayaram in a 3D movie that will be made in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

Meanwhile, Mammootty will be next seen in Haneef Adeni's directorial venture,The Great Father, which also stars Arya, Sneha and Shaam in main roles. It is being co-produced by Arya, Santhosh Sivan, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shaji Nadesan under the banner of August Cinemas and was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on January 27. However, due to the ongoing tiff between the producers and distributors associations in Kerala, the release of the upcoming movies has been postponed as theatre owners have reportedly decided to close down all theatres from January 10.

Read the full Facebook post of Vysakh announcing Raja 2 here: