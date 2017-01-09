If you are still drooling over Priyanka Chopra's stunning appearance at this year's Golden Globe Red Carpet, then you should know that another Bollywood actress also made her grand debut on the Golden Globe Awards 2017.

It is none other than Deepika Padukone. This Indian international actress, who is set to make her debut in Hollywood beside Vin Diesel, reportedly attended the after party of Golden Globe Awards.

Deepika Padukone sported a sunshine yellow one shoulder ensemble by Ralph Lauren and side-swept wavy hair at the Instyle after party.

Shaleena Nathani, Deepika's stylist shared the Bollywood diva's pictures, "So excited to have been a part of this ❤️❤️❤️ Feel so so so proud @deepikapadukone at the Instyle party #goldenglobes2017 styled by the amazing @elizabethsaltzman @teamsaltzman wearing @ralphlauren makeup @hungvanngo hair @cwoodhair #dreamdreamdreamteam ❤️❤️❤️❤️ ."

A fan club of the Bajirao Mastani actress also shared some stunning moments on Instagram.

SLAYER OF BOLLYWOOD IN HOLLYWOOD?❤.QUEEN SHOW THEM HOW TO SLAY!???.... ----- #Deepikapadukone #queenofbollywood #Slayer @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh A video posted by DeepVeer?FanPage❤ (@deepveer__lover) on Jan 9, 2017 at 4:40am PST

Priyanka Chopra also rocked the Red Carpet in a hand-embroidered Ralph Lauren gown. The actress presented the award to Billy Bob Thornton for Best TV actor.

The Bajirao Mastani co-stars are ready with their Hollywood debuts. While xXx: Return of Xander Cage hits screen this week, the Quantico actress starrer Baywatch will be released in the summer. The film has Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron in lead roles.