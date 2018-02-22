A few days ago, Priyanka Chopra, who was named as India's global ambassador for Nirav Modi Jewels last year, said in a statement that she was seeking legal opinion to terminate her contract in the wake of allegations of financial fraud against Nirav Modi.

And now, among Bollywood celebrities, Kangana Ranaut and Bipasha Basu have accused Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems of non-payment of dues or breach of contract.

Mehul Choksi, the chairman and managing director of Gitanjali Gems, is also accused of collusion in the $1.77 billion (Rs 11,400 crore) fraud at Punjab National Bank (PNB) like his nephew Nirav Modi who is the prime accused in the case. Choksi's company has been accused of double-crossing PNB by using forged letters of undertakings (LoU) issued by the bank.

Kangana Ranaut's spokesperson told The Economic Times, "There are outstanding dues on Kangana's Nakshatra endorsement, beyond the stipulated contract."

The Queen actress was the face of Nakshatra diamonds in 2016 which was previously endorsed by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 2004 and Katrina Kaif in 2008.

Bipasha Basu, who was signed up as Gili's brand ambassador in mid-2008, a Gitanjali brand, told the daily via text message: "My managers then tried their best to stop Gili from using my pictures post my contractual period... but even though we sent them letters, they continued to use my pictures internationally too, because of which I lost many jewellery endorsements."

"Post my contract, for a couple of years till now, Gili used my pics even though legally they can't," Basu added.

Currently, Heropanti actress Kriti Sanon is the brand ambassador for Gili. She was signed last year.

In 2009-10, Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan endorsed Sangini diamond jewelry which is one of the Gitanjali brands. Gitanjali also owns other brands such as Asmi and D'Damas.