Akshay Kumar has done a few good movies with Priyanka Chopra in the past. In fact, there were rumours that the duo was dating and Twinkle Khanna then prohibited her husband from working with PeeCee.

Now, speculations are rife that Parineeti Chopra will star opposite Akshay in Battle of Saragarhi movie. Earlier, Salman Khan and Karan Johar were supposed to co-produce the film, but the former backed out due to Ajay Devgn.

The recent buzz is that the makers have roped in Parineeti for a strong character in the movie. She will romance the Khiladi in the flick.

"Parineeti plays a strong character and has really liked the script. The makers have started prep. Huge sets of the Saragarhi and Gulistan forts, as well as a village, will be erected in Wai, a town in Satara district," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source close to the development as saying.

"The actors will be provided with a lot of material for their parts and will start full-time prep close to the shooting date. The film is set to tentatively go on the floors in January next year," the source added.

The story is about Havaldar Ishar Singh who was the military commander of 21 Sikh soldiers during British India and had led his men in a deadly battle against thousands of Afghani invaders on September 12, 1897. Thus, the battle came to be famously known as the Battle Of Saragarhi.

The similar story will be made into a film by Ajay Devgn as well and thus, his friend Salman walked out of Karan Johar and Akshay's movie.

Meanwhile, Akshay is busy with R Balki's Padman and Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0. Whether he will be seen opposite Parineeti in Battle of Saragarhi or not, only time can tell. There has been no official announcement yet.