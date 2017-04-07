It looks like Pippa fears her thunder will be stolen by Meghan Markle at her own wedding! Kate Middleton's sister is gearing up to tie the knot with James Matthews on May 20. Her guest list includes family and friends adding up to 150 people. However, the sister of the Duchess of Cambridge doesn't want Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle attending the wedding ceremony, reports Daily Star.

Not just Markle, Pippa also has refused to invite her fiancé James' younger brother Spencer's girlfriend, Vogue Williams. Spencer is a former Made In Chelsea star.

The website reports that Pippa has banned the two women with the policy "no ring, no bring." It is reported that Pippa is worried about letting the two women attend the ceremony because "their relationship is still in the early stages and only wants plus ones to be married or engaged to the invited guests," Daily Star wrote.

"Pippa's view is that it wouldn't be appropriate for her to be there after a few months of dating," a source told The Sun. "But some are shocked because her future brother-in-law will end up attending on his own," the source added.

But is that really the case? Looking at how much the paparazzi love to juice out information on the James-Vogue and Harry-Markle relationship, it looks like Pippa fears that the two couples will steal all the limelight from her wedding.

Pippa and James will marry at the St Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire. The couple chose the venue as it is just six miles from Bucklebury where Pippa grew up. After the service, the newlyweds will head to Carole and Michael Middleton's home for the reception. The couple has been engaged since June 2016.