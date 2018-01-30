After bagging Prabhas' Saaho, Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor seems to be on a roll as she has been considered for one more big project made in Telugu film industry. Well, if everything goes according to the plans, she might romance none other than Jr NTR.

Rumours are rife that Shraddha Kapoor has been approached to play the female lead in Jr NTR's next movie with Trivikram Srinivas, but she has not signed the dotted lines, yet.

"The makers are quite keen because they feel Shraddha will make for a fresh pairing with NTR, especially with all the hoopla surrounding her debut in Prabhas' Saaho. It is to be seen if things work out," Deccan Chronicle quotes a source as saying.

Earlier, there were reports that Anu Emmanuel was also part of this project.

Trivikram Srinivas' recent film Agnyaathavaasi had bombed at the worldwide box office. The poor content was held responsible for the failure of the Telugu flick.

If the reports are to be believed, Agnyaathavaasi's poor performance has impacted on Trivikram Srinivas' next film with Junior NTR as the director is reworking on certain elements in the flick. The budget of the flick will also be reduced.

Meanwhile, Junior NTR is already preparing for the project. Reportedly, he is losing oodles of weight for the character in the flick. He has also given a nod to SS Rajamouli's untitled movie.