On Sunday, after the Tamil Nadu state passed an ordinance in its favour, two people died and 83 people were injured during Jallikattu celebrations in different regions of the state, particularly in Pudukottai and Madurai.

The protests that started in Tamil Nadu and spread across the country and the world to bring back Jallikattu were peaceful and exemplary in a country where agitations often get violent. However, the violence was apparently reserved for the sport itself, which was held at various places across Tamil Nadu on Sunday after an ordinance was passed making Jallikattu a legal sport.

Following Saturday's ordinance, Jallikattu — which is usually held during Pongal — was organised in the Pudukottai, Trichy and Erode districts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Coimbatore saw a bullock-cart race on the same day. Both deaths occurred due to injuries sustained by individuals during Jallikattu celebrations in Pudukottai.

The celebrations were taking place in the Raapusal village of Pudukottai, when the injuries occurred. Besides the two deaths, at least 83 people are reported to have been injured in the celebration. The deceased have been identified as S Mohan and Raja, both of whom were 30-years-old. Local reports say that while Raja sustained injuries in his chest, Mohan was injured in the lower hip. They were both rushed to hospitals, but succumbed to their injuries there.

Meanwhile, a PTI report quoted the police as saying that a man named Chandramohan "died due to dehydration in Madurai city when he was taking part in the protests along with students and youths demanding a permanent solution for holding Jallikattu." The 48-year-old was a resident of Jahindipuram in the Madurai district.

Protests have been strong in Madurai despite Sunday's ordinance, with the people demanding a permanent solution to the issue. The protests in the district have resulted in Jallikattu celebrations being cancelled and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who was supposed to have inaugurated them, returning to Chennai. This, despite Panneerselvam promising the people on Saturday that a new bill would be introduced on January 23 — the first day of the state Assembly session after the protests — to make the necessary changes.