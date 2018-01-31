Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmaavat has finally got a release and is ruling the box office now but it had to go through violent protests from Karni Sena and other fringe groups which demanded a ban on the movie for allegedly hurting sentiments of the Rajput community.

While the entire cast is relieved and enjoying the hard-earned success, looks like its Bhansali is in no mood to rest as he already started planning his next.

According to a report in Catch News, SLB has started preparing for his next, which will be a big budget musical drama.

Apparently, the ace filmmaker wanted to go for a low budget film after Padmaavat but had to give in to the wishes of the production house that wants him to continue making grand movies.

Unlike his previous movies which were period dramas, this time Bhansali will work on a new age drama. Also, the director who had worked with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in three back-to-back movies, is now planning to work with different actors.

Rumour also has it that Bhansali wants to rope in Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan for his new movie. However, nothing has been confirmed as of now. While Salman and SLB have worked in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, SRK had teamed up with Bhansali for Devdas.

Meanwhile, Padmaavat had a great opening at the Indian box office despite all the protests against its release. It had collected Rs 19 crore in addition to Rs 5 crore from the paid previews.

It witnessed massive growth on its following days, making a day-wise collection of Rs 32 crore on Friday, Rs 27 crore on Saturday and Rs 31 crore on Sunday, taking its business to over Rs 100 crore net at the domestic market in just four days.

Even on its first Monday (Day 5), the film managed to mint Rs 15 crore, thereby taking its total domestic box office collection to Rs 129 crore in five days.

Starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, the movie is likely to continue its dream run at the ticket counters successfully through the weekdays, and will again witness a big jump in its collection in the coming weekend as there is no big release this Friday.