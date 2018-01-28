Padmaavat finally hit the theatres on January 25 after facing a lot of troubles ever since its inception. However, their problems didn't end there. The makers were confronted by an old demon called 'piracy' which has plagued the entertainment industry for many decades.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus was live streamed from a theatre on Facebook by a page named 'Jaaton Ka Adda' just hours after it was released across India. The video, however, was later deleted from the page but it looks like the admin must have downloaded the copy before taking it down from their page.

Taking adequate measures to ensure that the film is not being recorded and distributed across social and digital platforms illegally, Viacom18 has now sought John Doe order from Madras High Court against any person or entity infringing the said film and directing all concerned to immediately block illegal websites/URL's hosting content related to the film.

This would thereby restrain all unauthorized copying, transmission, communication, display, release, upload, download or exhibit of the film or part thereof in any manner.

In an official statement released to the media, the producers have urged the viewers not to watch the film on an illegal platform or through unauthorised means but only across theatres and multiplexes to enjoy this masterpiece. They have also asked viewers and fans to show their solidarity for the film which has already faced enough challenges.

Viacom18 has also filed a complaint with cybercrime of Maharashtra unit for necessary action against the person who has committed the offence of copyright infringement. The producers are also planning to file a similar complaint against the piracy with cyber police in other states as well.

The movie has collected Rs 83 crore in just three days of its release including the cost covered in limited paid preview shows. It is all set to cross the coveted Rs 100 crore mark on Sunday (January 25) since the film is riding high on strong word of mouth and the grandeur of the movie.