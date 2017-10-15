Performance on the field is the best way to answer your critics and also the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) selectors. That is what all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja did today (October 15).

Jadeja has not played a ODI since July this year. Yesterday (October 14) was the latest snub by the MSK Prasad-led selection committee as they announced a 15-man squad for three-match ODI rubber against New Zealand.

Jadeja and R Ashwin, India's leadinig Test spinners, have been ignored for ODI selection. During the Sri Lanka series, the selection panel said the duo was "rested" for limited overs.

There are so many questions unanswered with regard to the pair's omission from the limited-overs line-up now. Are they really rested or dropped?

Whatever it is, Jadeja was clearly disappointed at not being selected in the ODI team. He had taken out his frustration on social media but later deleted the tweet. This was during Australia series.

Initially, for Australia series, he was not in the side for the first three of the five ODIs. However, he was brought back as a replacement for the injured Axar Patel but did not get a game. For the last two ODIs against the Steve Smith-led side, he was dropped once Axar was fit.

Now, Jadeja has answered the selection panel with his bat. Playing for Saurashtra, he scored 201 (313 balls, 23x4, 2x6) against Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday in Rajkot.

With this big knock, the left-handed all-rounder has sent a reminder to the selectors. The 28-year-old has in the past too constructed big knocks in first-class cricket. He has three triple tons to his name.

In Jadeja and Ashwin's absence, wrist spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have done well. But the experienced Test pair might not be kept out for a long time.

Jadeja's latest knock with the willow will give him a lot of confidence and will be hoping to reclaim his spot in the Virat Kohli-led side.