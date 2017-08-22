Actress Sanjjanaa (Sanjana) has been cheated to the tune of Rs 28 lakh by a chit fund. The Dandupalya 2 girl has now lodged a complaint against Prassiddhi Chit Fund on grounds of fraud with Malleswaram police station in Bengaluru.

The actress had invested Rs 28 lakh over a span of two years. The chit fund has cheated about 50 people to an estimated amount of Rs 18 crore. A case has been filed against Mahesh, the owner of chit fund and his wife Nirupa along with the company.

"I have trusted the government and invested in the fund. I did not invest in the chit fund at others' advice. I can't trust the government now as it was a government registered fund," Sanjjanaa told News 9.

"I'm standing here at a government office and the government officials have treated this incident very lightly," she slammed the government officials.

The chit company was reportedly shut down two months ago. The couple went missing and they are believed to be in a neighbouring state. Six cases have been filed and the investigations are on.

Coming back to Sanjjanaa, she was recently in the news when an alleged nude clip of the actress was leaked from her movie Dandupalya 2. It had sent shocking waves to her fans although a section of the audience felt it as a publicity gimmick.

Later, the actress clarified that she was not actually nude in the said scene and she wore a towel.