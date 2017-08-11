Paris Saint-Germain have been one of the most-talked about clubs after they struck a world record transfer of Neymar from Barcelona for a staggering £198million. But, PSG, it seems, are not done yet as the French side looks set to make another mega signing in the form of one on the most sought-after youngsters in world football, Kylian Mbappe.

As per sport-english.com, PSG are set to sign the Monaco forward, who has attracted interest from Real Madrid as well as Manchester City. If the deal goes through, it will also reflect PSG's ambition of challenging for not only the domestic Ligue 1, but also Champions League. It will make PSG a strong force, possessing one of the best attacking line-up in world football.

At present, Neymar and Edinson Cavani are their star forwards, and throw Mbappe in the mix, they have goals written all over them.

Mbappe's deal could be a crushing blow to Real Madrid, who have been keeping a close eye on the Monaco forward, and the Spanish giants were one of the favourites to sign the player, at one point of time as well. Manchester City were also linked with the player.

The deal is expected to be around £163million for Mbappe, which will make him the second most expensive player in the world. It would also mean PSG possessing two of the most expensive players in world football, and a combined fee of around £362m for the two.

This transfer window has to be one of the craziest, which has been witnessed in recent years. It is not only about Neymar's transfer fee, the market is inflated and teams are not afraid to pay over the odds for a player of their choice to strengthen their teams.

As for Mbappe move to PSG, we will have to wait as there is no official confirmation from either clubs. The transfer window will be shut on 31 August.