There seems to be a growing trend in India, where Bollywood is opening up to the idea of real-life stories with sports in the mix. After the success of 'Chak De India', 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' and 'Mary Kom', another such movie is in the pipeline.

Cricket is India's most popular sport, and director Kabir Khan wants viewers to relive India's incredible journey in the 1983 World Cup, where Kapil Dev led the nation to an emphatic victory.

That win has to go down as one of India's biggest win ever, especially when the team were considered to be an underdog with nations like England, Australia and West Indies dominating proceedings then.

It would not be wrong to state that 1983 World Cup played an important role in helping India become a major force in world cricket.

Kabir wants to portray the journey, and showcase the passion of youngsters during the time. One of the popular actors of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh, will be playing the role of India captain Kapil, who is regarded as one of the best all-rounders India has ever produced.

"I had no idea then that from that day on cricket in India would change forever. As a filmmaker, the journey to that win, filled with the raw energy and sheer passion of a young Indian team, is probably one of the most exciting stories I have worked on. It's great to have Ranveer come on board as Kapil Dev, as honestly I could see no one else in the role since I started working on the script," Mumbai Mirror quoted Kabir as saying.

The movie could prove to an interesting one, considering India were not a force back then. It remains to be seen if Kabir will be able to get some lesser known details about the 1983 World Cup and the India team.

Will it be able to garner massive revenue like MS Dhoni's biopic? Time will tell.