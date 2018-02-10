Of late, Bollywood has opened its doors for talented actresses from the small screen. After Mouni Roy and Mrunal Thakur, Deepika Kakar of Sasural Simar Ka will soon be making her debut in Bollywood.

Dipika has bagged J.P. Dutta's war film, Paltan, which is based on the Indo-China war of 1962. The film has an ensemble cast of Harshvardhan Rane, Suniel Shetty, Sonu Sood, Rana Daggubati, Pulkit Samrat, Siddhanth Kapoor, Arjun Rampal and Gurmeet Choudhary.

Elated to share the news with her fans, the actress wrote on Instagram, "What better could I ask for than being a part of a #JPDuttaFilm as my first one!! Such an honour to join the #Paltan"

Dipika along with Esha Gupta and Monica Gill are the three leading ladies of Paltan.

While Esha has been roped in as Arjun's wife and Monica will play Harshvardhan's love interest, Dipika's role in the film is yet to be revealed.

Speaking about the film, JP Dutta, who had helmed films like LOC Kargil and Border, had earlier told Deccan Chronicle, "The emotions we are dealing with here are more complex and varied. It's about the relationship the soldiers leave behind and how it affects the families. Border dealt with the soldiers' love interests, but Paltan will also showcase their siblings and parents. It will also display the soldiers' brotherhood, as they save each other when at war."

Dipika, who was the face of popular show Sasural Simar Ka, took an exit from it a year ago. Post which, she had participated in dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 along with her beau Shoaib Ibrahim. With Dipika quitting the show, speculations were rife that she would announce her wedding, however, it seems the lady wanted to try her hands in Bollywood.