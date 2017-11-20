Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 3 has been in the news even before show goes on the floors. While it has already been reported that Mouni Roy will not be a part of the show, the latest buzz is that Adaa Khan too is out of the third instalment of the supernatural show.

The news will surely disappoint fans of Adaa, who played the role of Sesha in the first two seasons of Naagin.

A SpotboyE report said that the makers have already started auditioning for Adaa's role. It is being said that Adaa is willing to do something different, a strong and positive character is what she is looking for.

Meanwhile, there is a possibility that Mouni, who played the lead role in the previous seasons, will make guest appearance in Naagin 3.

The reason behind Mouni quitting the show is her busy schedule. The gorgeous actress, who is making her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar's Gold, has a few other Bollywood projects in her kitty.

With two lead actresses - Mouni and Adaa - being replaced on Naagin 3, we hope the fictional show would still manage to impress viewers like it did in the previous instalments. In the first two seasons, the finite series had consistently topped the Television Rating Point (TRP) charts from the start.

Naagin 3 will go on air from January next year.