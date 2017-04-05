Earlier in the week, Lenovo launched the generic Moto G5 series in India. Now, the company will soon be launching an entry-level Moto E4, the successor of Moto E3 Power.

Prolific twitter spy Roland Quandt has spotted an unnamed Moto device on FCC (Federal Communication Commission) page. It bears the model number: XT1762, which many believe it to be the fourth generation Moto E. Even the specifications mentioned in the website also lend weight the rumours.

FCC document says Moto XT1762 will boast a 2,800mAh battery and come with 16GB storage, LTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, Android 7.0 Nougat OS.

Almost all the leaked specs look plausible, but the use of 2,800mAh cell seems odd, as the Moto E3 Power features 3,500mAh battery. Having said that, there is a possibility that the company might have deliberately reduced the battery capacity to accommodate other key components. This is a common practice among mobile-makers. In their bid to match market trends, they change device's hardware accordingly.

Probably we might see Moto E4 with a new USP this year. If we were to guess, it may come with either fingerprint sensor or an upgraded camera hardware, which seems to be flavour of this year's smartphone market.

Motorola E4 (I think) at FCC as Moto XT1762 (EMEA DS model) w/ 16GB, LTE, 2,4GHz WiFi, 2800mAh, BT4.2, Android 7.0: https://t.co/KqUHdYwfOI — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) April 4, 2017

Now that the Moto E4 has made it to the FCC, we don't have to wait for the device launch for long. If history is taken as any indication, the Moto E3 successor is expected to break covers and hit stores within two months.

Watch this space for latest news on Moto E4 series.