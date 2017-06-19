Lenovo, Moto C Plus, India, launch, price, specs
After launching the Moto C, Lenovo is all geared up to release the top-end Moto C Plus in India later on Monday.

The company is hosting an event to announce the price and availability details of the new Moto C Plus. Lenovo has made arrangements to live-stream the programme on its official YouTube channel.

Unlike the generic Moto C, which is being exclusively sold on brick-and-mortar stores, the upcoming Moto C Plus will be made available only on Flipkart.

Moto C Plus sports a 5.0-inch HD screen and comes with MediaTek quad-core CPU, 1GB/2GB RAM, 16GB storage and a 4,000mAh battery, which offers close to 30 hours of talk time.

As far as the camera hardware is concerned, it houses an 8MP snapper with single LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, HDR and a 2MP shooter with dedicated LED flash on the front.

You can watch the live Moto C Plus webcast at 12:00 noon on Monday by logging onto Motorola YouTube.

Key specifications of Moto C Plus:

Model Moto C Plus Moto C
Display 5.0-inch HD (1280x720p) screen
  • Pixel density: 294 ppi (pixels per inch)
 5.0-inch FWVGA (480x854p) display
OS Android 7.0 Nougat Android 7.0 Nougat OS
Processor 64-bit class 1.3GHz MediaTek (MT6737) quad-core CPU 64-bit 1.1GHz MediaTek (MT6737m) quad-core CPU
RAM 1GB/2GB 1GB
Storage 16GB +32GB via microSD card 16GB + up to 32GB via microSD card
Camera
  • Main: 8MP camera with f/2.2 aperture,, 1.12µ pixel 71-degree lens, autofocus, single LED flash, burst mode, panorama, HDR, HD (720p @30 fps), beautification
  • Front: 2MP camera with f/2.8 aperture, 1.0µ 63-degree, fixed focus, Single LED flash, burst mode, HDR, beautification
  • Main: 5MP camera with auto-focus, digital zoom and LED flash
  • Front: 2MP with fixed-focus and Selfie light
Battery Typical: 4,000mAh | Minimum: 3,780 mAh | Li-poly removable | 10 W charger
  • Up to 30 hours of battery life
 2,350mAh
Network 4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE) 4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE)
Add-ons Dual-SIM, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), A-GPS, 3.5mm audio, Type 2 microUSB v2.0 Dual micro-SIM slots, Bluetooth v4.2 LE, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), micro USB, 3.5mm audio jack, 1 x speaker
Dimensions 144.0 x 72.3 x 10.0mm 145.5 x 73.6 x 9.0 mm
Weight 162g 154g
Colours Starry Black | Fine Gold | Metallic Cherry Pearl White and Starry Black
Price Yet to be revealed Rs. 5,999