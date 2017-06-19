After launching the Moto C, Lenovo is all geared up to release the top-end Moto C Plus in India later on Monday.

The company is hosting an event to announce the price and availability details of the new Moto C Plus. Lenovo has made arrangements to live-stream the programme on its official YouTube channel.

Unlike the generic Moto C, which is being exclusively sold on brick-and-mortar stores, the upcoming Moto C Plus will be made available only on Flipkart.

Moto C Plus sports a 5.0-inch HD screen and comes with MediaTek quad-core CPU, 1GB/2GB RAM, 16GB storage and a 4,000mAh battery, which offers close to 30 hours of talk time.

As far as the camera hardware is concerned, it houses an 8MP snapper with single LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, HDR and a 2MP shooter with dedicated LED flash on the front.

You can watch the live Moto C Plus webcast at 12:00 noon on Monday by logging onto Motorola YouTube.

Key specifications of Moto C Plus: