After launching the Moto C, Lenovo is all geared up to release the top-end Moto C Plus in India later on Monday.
The company is hosting an event to announce the price and availability details of the new Moto C Plus. Lenovo has made arrangements to live-stream the programme on its official YouTube channel.
Unlike the generic Moto C, which is being exclusively sold on brick-and-mortar stores, the upcoming Moto C Plus will be made available only on Flipkart.
Moto C Plus sports a 5.0-inch HD screen and comes with MediaTek quad-core CPU, 1GB/2GB RAM, 16GB storage and a 4,000mAh battery, which offers close to 30 hours of talk time.
As far as the camera hardware is concerned, it houses an 8MP snapper with single LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, HDR and a 2MP shooter with dedicated LED flash on the front.
You can watch the live Moto C Plus webcast at 12:00 noon on Monday by logging onto Motorola YouTube.
Key specifications of Moto C Plus:
|Model
|Moto C Plus
|Moto C
|Display
|5.0-inch HD (1280x720p) screen
|5.0-inch FWVGA (480x854p) display
|OS
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Android 7.0 Nougat OS
|Processor
|64-bit class 1.3GHz MediaTek (MT6737) quad-core CPU
|64-bit 1.1GHz MediaTek (MT6737m) quad-core CPU
|RAM
|1GB/2GB
|1GB
|Storage
|16GB +32GB via microSD card
|16GB + up to 32GB via microSD card
|Camera
|Battery
|Typical: 4,000mAh | Minimum: 3,780 mAh | Li-poly removable | 10 W charger
|2,350mAh
|Network
|4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE)
|4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE)
|Add-ons
|Dual-SIM, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), A-GPS, 3.5mm audio, Type 2 microUSB v2.0
|Dual micro-SIM slots, Bluetooth v4.2 LE, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), micro USB, 3.5mm audio jack, 1 x speaker
|Dimensions
|144.0 x 72.3 x 10.0mm
|145.5 x 73.6 x 9.0 mm
|Weight
|162g
|154g
|Colours
|Starry Black | Fine Gold | Metallic Cherry
|Pearl White and Starry Black
|Price
|Yet to be revealed
|Rs. 5,999