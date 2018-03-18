Kapil Sharma Sunil Grover
Sunil Grover and Kapil SharmaTwitter

After their infamous mid-air brawl last year, Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover have once again locked horns. They engaged in a war of words over the former's new show Family Time With Kapil Sharma.

It all started when Sunil Grover replied to a fan's query on Twitter. The fan requested Sunil to come back to the Kapil Sharma show as they are missing the two comedians performing on stage together.

To which Sunil replied in Hindi, "Like you, other people are also asking me the same question. But I didn't receive any call for this show. I still have the same phone number. I was waiting but now I have signed another project. Thanks to your good wishes, I am now associated with a good project. Soon you will see me performing on the screen."

His tweet reached Kapil and infuriated the comedian. He decided to declare an open war on Twitter and gave a befitting reply to Sunil. He said he had called Sunil 100 times and even went to his house twice to meet him but they never had a chance to interact with each other. He told Sunil not to spread rumors that he was not called to be a part of the show.

Worried fans started asking Kapil about his issue with Sunil. To which Kapil replied how he had approached Sunil multiple times but in vain. He even replied to a fan saying that he doesn't want Sunil's support and won't let anyone take advantage of his name anymore and belittle him.

After getting bombarded with a series of hate comments, Sunil took to Twitter to clarify his stance and said he was actually referring to Kapil Sharma's new show.

"Now people know the answer why I didn't join the show earlier. Main iss show ki baat kar raha hoon, aap purana kissa ro rahe hain. Again I will say I have not been offered for this show. Good luck for the new show. Wishes and love," Sunil said in a statement on Twitter.

It looks like the fight between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover is further going to intensify.