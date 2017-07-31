Manchester United are about to complete the signing of Nemanja Matic from Chelsea, but Jose Mourinho isn't done yet, with the English Premier League side already agreeing a deal with a PSG star.

Matic was pictured in a Manchester United shirt on Sunday, with the midfielder also undergoing a medical in Carrington.

Mourinho sounded hopeful of the deal being completed with Chelsea soon, with Matic set to become United's third major arrival in the summer transfer window, after Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku.

Now, Manchester United could be set to add a fourth signing, with reports in France claiming Serge Aurier has agreed a move to Manchester United from PSG.

However, while a deal has reportedly been struck between the two clubs and the player, according to the Daily Express, who quote a story from Paris United, there is still a big doubt over if the move can be completed.

That is due to the fact that Aurier is facing a conviction in France after he was found guilty of assaulting a police officer during a night out in Paris.

Due to that, Aurier missed the Champions League game against Arsenal last season after he was denied a visa to the UK.

Aurier has appealed the conviction, but a deal will be completed only if the right-back wins that appeal. According to the report, there will be a hearing on August 7, which is likely to decide the outcome of the appeal.

Mourinho relied on Antonio Valencia as his first choice right-back last season, with the manager not entirely convinced with Matteo Darmian, who was used on the left side as well.

Aurier, while not quite fulfilling his potential, has the talent to become a success at Manchester United, but considering the baggage that he will bring owing to the problems off the field, it will be a surprise if the Premier League side take a punt on the Ivory Coast International.