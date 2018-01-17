Kangana Ranaut, who is busy shooting for her next ambitious project Manikarnika, has reportedly signed another project.

A SpotboyE report said the Queen actress will collaborate with TV czarina Ekta Kapoor for a new movie. In fact, the report said the ladies were in advanced talks for a movie, the details of which have been kept under wraps.

Kangana Ranaut says Karan Johar serves poison to his guests; haven't they buried the hatchet?

It is known that Ekta and Karan Johar are close friends, and with Kangana teaming up with the former, we wonder if KJo has any problem. Then again, he and the actress recently seemed to have buried the hatchet on the sets of India's Next Superstar.

Kangana was a guest on the sets of the reality show that is judged by Johar. While it was expected that the episode would see some awkwardness between the celebs, no such thing happened. On the contrary, the two behaved in a professional manner and were in a jolly mood.

Kangana Ranaut's Manali mansion costs this whopping amount?

However, it was said that in one of the segments, the duo was questioned on how well they knew each other. When the actress was asked what the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania producer serves to guests on his chat show, Kangana was quick to reply: "Karan serves poison to his guests". This, of course, was said in a jest.

For the uninitiated, Kangana last year fuelled a debate on nepotism on Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan where she, without mincing her words, called him "the flag-bearer of nepotism." Following the controversial episode, "nepotism" went on to become one of the most-debated topics of 2017.

Meanwhile, Manikarnika is based on the life of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi and her war against the British East India Company during the Indian Rebellion of 1857. Baahubali scriptwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad has penned the story for the movie, which is being directed by Krish and produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain.

Kangana essays the lead role of Rani Laxmibai, while Sonu Sood essays the male lead. Suresh Oberoi, Atul Kulkarni, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Ankita Lokhande, Richard Keep, Nihar Pandya and Amit Behl will be seen in the supporting cast of the movie.