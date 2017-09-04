It looks like former Bigg Boss contestants' lives make headlines even after the show gets over. This year in July, one of the ex contestants Mandana Karimi filed domestic violence case against husband Gaurav Gupta. And now, something similar has happened with Bobby Darling.

Now called Pakhi Sharma, the ex-Bigg Boss contestant ran to Delhi from Bhopal to slap a legal notice against husband Ramnik Sharma. She tied the knot with businessman Ramnik Sharma from Bhopal in February 2016.

But it looks like Bobby Darling, who was always seen craving for true love in Bigg Boss, failed to find her Prince Charming. According to Bombay Times, she filed a case with the Delhi police because Ramnik used to keep an eye on her every move in Bhopal. She has accused him of domestic violence and unnatural sex.

Bombay Times reported Bobby Darling aka Pakhi's story, along with husband Ramnik's version. Here's what they said:

Bobby Darling said: "Ramnik would beat me up after getting drunk and accuse me of having extramarital affairs with every second man. He also usurped my property and money. He made me give him co-ownership of my flat in Mumbai, and did the same when we bought our penthouse in Bhopal. He also bought a SUV using my money immediately after the marriage. Now, I am left with nothing. He had paid the building's security guards to keep an eye on me, and they would inform him of all my moves. He kept a tab on who I spoke with and where I went. Tired of the constant bickering, I suggested that we get divorced with mutual consent, but on the condition that I would get my property and the car back.However, he didn't agree to it. He would, in fact, beat me to because will in his name. I want my property back so that I can sell it off and move back to Mumbai."

On the other hand, Ramnik has a different story to tell. He told Bombay Times: "Bobby is lying blatantly. She is the one who fled with my property papers, money and gold, and I have filed an FIR against her. She was after my money. I have never hit her. In fact, I went against my entire family to marry her. She lied to me that she'll be able to conceive, but after learning that she won't be able to, I requested her to either try IVF or adopt a baby. But she didn't want to take the responsibility of raising a child."

He also revealed that Bobby Darling's brother had warned him about her but he paid no heed. Ramnik said that he has proof for all his claims. According to him, Bobby Darling wants him arrested because she is after his property.

Well, we don't know who is right or who is wrong, but we hope these two sort things out soon.