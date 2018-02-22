The shooting of Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan is nearing completion. After having filmed major portions of the movie in Mumbai, Malta and Thailand, the entire team will now fly down to India to shoot the last leg of the film.

Aamir, during a recent interaction with the media, said that the climax of Thugs Of Hindostan will be shot in northern Indian state Rajasthan from next month and by March-end, the team will wrap up the shoot.

"I am going abroad for a few days. Once I am back, we will resume shooting the climax in Rajasthan. The film will be completed by March end," Aamir said when asked about the status of the film, India TV reported.

Spilling some beans about his look, the superstar said that he would be sporting long hair besides earrings and nose ring. It should be reminded to readers that a few pictures of Aamir and Amitabh Bachchan were leaked from the film set last year.

"My look is still (being) kept under wraps. Of course, I am wearing the earrings and the nose ring, but my hair is quite long in the film and that will be out with the poster," he said.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif, who plays a cameo in Thugs Of Hindostan, has been teasing her fans with pictures and videos from her dance rehearsals.

In one of the videos, Katrina is seen performing a mid-air dance move, which is choreographed by none other than Prabhudheva. Going by the short clip, it seemed the audience is up to witness some jaw-dropping stellar dance moves by the actress in the film.

Thugs Of Hindostan features Aamir, Amitabh and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The movie directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced under Yash Raj Film's banner is scheduled for release in Diwali 2018 (November 7).