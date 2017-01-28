Smartphone innovations continue to grow as companies find unique ways to do the unexpected. Modular phones concept came into being last year with LG's G5 and Motorola followed up with its Moto Mods for the Moto Z. But the concept didn't really take off as expected even though Motorola was applauded for its attempt.

Now, there's another smartphone maker trying its luck in this space. Alcatel, a China-based smartphone manufacturer, wants to bring modular smartphone to the masses. The rumoured handset is expected to make its debut at the upcoming Mobile World Congress event next month at Barcelona, Spain.

Much like Sony, Alcatel is also said to launch five smartphones at the event. Details of those phones aren't readily available, but the modular smartphone is widely expected to be one of them. The latest information comes from a Hungarian publication Tech2, which not only reveals the modular nature of the new Alcatel smartphone, but also gives away some of its specs.

The publication shared two photos of the Alcatel modular smartphone, which only show parts of the rear design. It appears to be fitted with a mod filled with LED lights. The function of those lights would be associated to music, as they would illuminate in various colours based on the type of music played on the phone (you remember the JBL Pulse speakers right).

According to the report, the known specifications of the alleged Alcatel smartphone include a MediaTek octa-core chipset and a 13MP rear-facing camera with dual LED flash. The report also reveals that the handset won't be priced too high, and cost around €320 (Rs 27,400), which will be a strong USP for the modular phone.

Some reports suggest the new smartphone is going to be the Idol 5, but there's really no concrete evidence to that. We just have to wait to find out.