Fans of the hugely popular television show Ishqbaaaz were disappointed when news recently surfaced that Leenesh Mattoo aka Rudra was quitting the show.

And now, rumour has it that another actor has taken the exit route. Subha Rajput, who plays the role of Priyanka Oberoi, has quit the show, India Forums reported. The actress is apparently disappointed with the way her character is shaping up.

Meanwhile, Leenesh, who was one among the three lead actors on the tele-series, broke millions of hearts with his decision to leave the show. His on-screen chemistry with Nakuul Mehta (Shivaay Oberoi) and Kunal Jaisingh (Omkara Oberoi), who played his brothers, received an overwhelming response from the audience, making the show a viewers' favourite. His brief romantic sequences with Saumya (Nehalaxmi Iyer) also got him a huge fan base.

However, now Leenesh is said to have bagged a meaty role in a big budget Bollywood film and is currently serving his notice period. The actor will shoot his last episode by April end.

"The reason behind Leenesh quitting 'Ishqbaaaz' is that he has bagged a big banner Bollywood movie. The actor is on a notice period and will shoot with the team till the end of April," a source told the website.