Even as Delhi continues to reel under worsening air pollution, its Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who with great difficulty seems to have fixed a meeting with his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar, has now has now asked the Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to meet him to discuss the Delhi pollution.

"Sir, I am coming to Chandigarh on Wed to meet Haryana CM. Would be grateful if you could spare sometime to meet me. It is in collective interest," tweeted Kejriwal on Tuesday morning.

Delhi, has been suffering due to the toxic smog caused by dust from construction, vehicle exhaust and most of all illegal crop burning in the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana. The Air Quality Index of Delhi has been termed 'harzardous'.

Delhi, Haryana CM ready but not available to meet

Kejriwal's invitation comes a day after reports claimed that though both the Delhi and Haryana CM said that they are willing to meet each other, the meet never happened.

Finally, Kejriwal took to twitter to inform that his Haryana counterpart, who is currently in Delhi, was busy and not be able to meet him during is two-day visit. But the Aam Aadmi Party chief would travel to Chandigarh to discuss crop burning and other issues with the Haryana CM.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature recorded in Delhi is 14.6 degrees Celsius and the state witnessed a moderate fog.

"There was modetate fog on Tuesday morning. The sky will remain mainly clear during the day," an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) was quoted as saying by CNN News 18.